Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,342,335 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 20,678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Halliburton worth $31,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,226,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530,673. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.70 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.