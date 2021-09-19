Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,640,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,546 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Williams Companies worth $43,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,109 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $25.28. 15,800,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,053. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

