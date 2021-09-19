Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $28.25 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Alaska Air Group worth $28,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

ALK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,514. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

