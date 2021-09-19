Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $29.14 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 271,260 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $29,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.60. 4,780,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.