Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $30.10 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 438.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 144,384 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $30,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 21.3% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 35.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,296. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.40. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

