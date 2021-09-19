Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $32.44 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,215 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Masco worth $32,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,434 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 114.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after buying an additional 960,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,353,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,977. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

