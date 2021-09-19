Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $36.40 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,945 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Broadcom by 223.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Broadcom by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $506.00. 3,446,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,088. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $510.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

