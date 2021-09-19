Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $45.70 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1,761.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,421 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $45,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,272,000 after buying an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,487,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $13.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $876.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $904.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $849.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

