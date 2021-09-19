Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $46.12 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $46,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,447,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,109. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.42.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

