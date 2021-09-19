Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $48.28 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $48,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 330,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.79. 10,046,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,359. The firm has a market cap of $224.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

