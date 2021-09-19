Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 30,763 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Waters worth $46,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $396.58. The company had a trading volume of 715,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,655. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.26.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

