Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 589.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,836 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $31,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $222.48. 39,643,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,407,910. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.