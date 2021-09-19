Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 198,899 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,899 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Dropbox worth $32,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.2% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. 4,996,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,265. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

