Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $41,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 177.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 535,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.14. 1,935,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,776. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.34. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.