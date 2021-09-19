Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,536 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of United Therapeutics worth $29,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,247,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.08. The stock had a trading volume of 591,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,381. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

