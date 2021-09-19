Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,361 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Synchrony Financial worth $32,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,820,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,943. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

