PancakeSwap (CAKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $347.60 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $23.36 or 0.00049193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.21 billion and approximately $347.60 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00128707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

CAKE is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 223,163,434 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

