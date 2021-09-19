Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANDY shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

PANDY stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $35.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.4018 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

