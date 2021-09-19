Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $35.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4018 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.