Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Par Pacific in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.64. Par Pacific has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $20.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Par Pacific by 253.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

