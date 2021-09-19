Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Update

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,100 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 465,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Park Aerospace news, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $36,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 125.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $13.69 on Friday. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $279.06 million, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

