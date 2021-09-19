Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC on major exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $945.72 million and $102.49 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00103707 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00025136 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

