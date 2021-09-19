PayBX (AXPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00128117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00048911 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

