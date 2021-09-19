PAYCENT One Day Volume Reaches $41.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $93,113.64 and approximately $41.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00129534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048272 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

