Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 247.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $13,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.37. The stock had a trading volume of 731,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,599. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $503.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 166.33, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.