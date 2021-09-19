PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $276.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $324.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.59. PayPal has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

