PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $6.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,117,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $324.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

