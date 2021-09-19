PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 7.26% of PC Connection worth $87,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 16.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $704.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

