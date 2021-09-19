Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.26 Million

Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to announce sales of $241.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.79 million and the lowest is $225.73 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $76.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 213.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $677.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.75 million to $733.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.