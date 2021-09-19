People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 4,641 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 818,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 279,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,574,000.

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. 259,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,593. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $102.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.10.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.