People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 98,968 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 572.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,968 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,278. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $75.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

