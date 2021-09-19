People s United Financial Inc. Buys 4,453 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.46. 4,932,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,879. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.