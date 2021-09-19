People s United Financial Inc. Buys 527 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 582,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,397,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after buying an additional 1,336,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 556,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,912,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,677,568. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $382.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.78.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.