People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $13.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $876.63. 1,273,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $904.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $849.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

