People s United Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.88. 1,663,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.12. The company has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

