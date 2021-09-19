People s United Financial Inc. Has $6.49 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,270 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 94,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after buying an additional 35,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.83. The company had a trading volume of 108,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,325. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

