People s United Financial Inc. Has $7.89 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 68,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,909,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,707. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

