People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 1,480 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1,222.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,113,000 after buying an additional 621,659 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 92,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 41,644 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 239,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $85.51. 8,733,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,149. The company has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

