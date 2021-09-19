People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 2,529 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.86. 8,749,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,009. The company has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

