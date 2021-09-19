People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 4,619 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $60,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,878,304.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,685,520 shares of company stock worth $2,786,092,274 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

WMT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.73. 24,346,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,302,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $403.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

