People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

IWB traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $249.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

