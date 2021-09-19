People s United Financial Inc. Sells 11,143 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in AT&T by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 233,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,873,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 513,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 706,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 67,979,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,801,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

