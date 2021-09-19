People s United Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after buying an additional 3,517,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.04. 3,120,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,332. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

