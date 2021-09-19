People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after buying an additional 301,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,737,000 after buying an additional 102,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE MET traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $61.72. 9,183,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,164. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.