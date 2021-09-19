Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Hits $132.35 on Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $2,692.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $132.35 or 0.00277946 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00129534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

