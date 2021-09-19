Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Head to Head Comparison

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89% Mogo 10.57% -23.47% -11.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Mogo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Mogo $33.03 million 9.92 -$10.04 million ($0.30) -15.53

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mogo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and Mogo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mogo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 24.76%. Mogo has a consensus price target of $11.90, suggesting a potential upside of 155.36%. Given Mogo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Mogo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience. Its MogoCrypto account enables users to buy and sell bitcoins, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The company was founded on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

