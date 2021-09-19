Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Hayden Royal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. 56,420,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,919,855. The stock has a market cap of $246.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.