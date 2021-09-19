Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will report sales of $126.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.37 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year sales of $519.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $508.09 million to $527.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $531.89 million, with estimates ranging from $511.21 million to $554.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $29.11 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

