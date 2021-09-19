Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 266.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

DOC stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

