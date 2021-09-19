PIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00071505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00120880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.45 or 0.00176189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.22 or 0.07001739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,408.11 or 1.00095709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.27 or 0.00849337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

